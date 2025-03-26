On Tuesday, Tequila Ocho announced that it will release two new bottlings as a part of its range of barrel select vintage tequilas, both in collaboration with iconic Kentucky bourbon distillery Old Fitzgerald.

The powerhouse beverage brands teamed up to craft two 2023 vintages of Tequila Ocho Añejo Barrel Select Old Fitzgerald that will roll out to retailers simultaneously. The tequilas were produced from fields overseen by the Camarena family, featuring two microclimates that produce agaves with distinct flavor profiles. One of the expressions is made with plants harvested from the deep, clay-like soil of Rancho Corralillos, which lies at a low altitude, while the other is made with agave sourced from Rancho Potrero Grande.

Both liquids were aged for 12 months in recently-emptied barrels that previously held Old Fitzgerald’s prized 10-Year-Old Spring 2023 Decanter Series wheated bourbon and were bottled at 96 proof. According to the brand, the barrels impart soft notes of toasted coconut, maple syrup, toffee, and cacao.

“Aging the agave in Old Fitzgerald barrels brought a unique, subtle sweetness and rich, but mellow note of toasted oak into the agave,” Heaven Hill master distiller Conor O’Driscoll said in the release. “Bringing together two storied, premium spirits brands has given us an exceptional product that we’re excited for everyone from enthusiasts to collectors to bartenders and beyond to enjoy.”

The tequilas will be available for a suggested price of $110 per 750-milliliter bottle, and are expected to drop in early spring. The brand is only releasing 3,200 cases in the U.S., so availability will be limited. For fans of Tequila Ocho or Old Fitzgerald — or both — this is a rare collaboration you’ll definitely want to get your hands on.