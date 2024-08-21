Pumpkin creep is starting to feel more like a sprint. On Wednesday, coffee giant Starbucks announced that it would bring back its fall menu items (including its coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte, a.k.a. the PSL) on August 22 — the earliest the company has ever done so. In addition to introducing a few new autumnal offerings, Starbucks has teamed up with drinkware company Stanley to launch a limited-edition coffee cup.

According to Starbucks, the fall 2024 menu will feature fan-favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. Menu newcomers include an Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai as well as two Starbucks app-exclusives: the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White. The seasonal food menu will feature the returning Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Baked Apple Croissant, and Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf in addition to a new Raccoon Cake Pop.

The same day the new menus drop, Starbucks will begin offering a line of fall merch in stores, including an olive-green mug in collaboration with Stanley. The line includes eight different reusable water bottles, mugs, tumblers, and cold cups in a range of autumnal colors. Prices range from $20 to $55.

This announcement comes after the coffee chain’s stock price plummeted by over 15 percent in May. Since the beginning of 2024, the company has cut its sales outlook for the year twice, citing long wait times in the morning coffee rush as a major deterrent for would-be customers. The coffee giant is likely banking on its fall lineup to help rebound from slowing sales, as in the past, ten percent of the company’s annual sales have been attributed to PSLs. According to a press release, Starbucks also recently appointed former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol as its chairman and CEO. Niccol is expected to begin his new role in early September.