Though she may seem superhuman on the vault or the floor, Simone Biles proved she’s just like us when it comes to hangovers. On Monday, she posted on Threads: “I’m never drinking again,” presumably after a string of rowdy post-Olympic events.

The Olympic gymnast had a lot to celebrate after clinching three gold medals and one silver medal in the now-finished Paris games. She even hinted at her plans to indulge in a few drinks after the gymnastic events concluded: “I know tequila hate to see me coming,” she posted to Threads on Thursday.

Fans clearly connected with Biles’ quick progression from “eagerly ready to rage” to “hungover and regretful,” with many echoing the post’s sentiment with comments like: “Hands-down, the number one most repeated sentence in the world,” and “if you haven’t said those words at least once in your life, have you even lived?”

Others commended the gymnast for being so relatable, with one user stating: “it’s comforting knowing even the greatest athletes of all time are still like us in a lot of ways.” Some Threads users took a more comedic approach with comments like: “Did ALL the bars seem uneven by the end of the night?”

Athletes from other events may be feeling the pain, too. Some fans have speculated that the U.S. soccer team appeared hungover in photos after their impressive win over Brazil, and some users on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis looked like he may have had a fun night out ahead of a morning TV interview.

Though Biles did make a public, sweeping statement swearing off alcohol, we’re willing to bet it’s just the hangover talking.