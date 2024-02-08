For the first time, Sazarac’s exclusive single barrel release program, Sazerac Barrel Select (SBS) is holding a sweepstakes for a chance to select and purchase an entire barrel of Blanton’s Gold Bourbon. The proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

SBS is a members-only program that allows members to secure barrels of the Sazerac Company’s most renowned brands, so the sweepstakes presents a rare opportunity for those not affiliated to get in on the action — and all for a good cause.

“Sazerac Barrel Select is designed to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we’re thrilled to offer Blanton’s Gold, one of the most coveted bourbons on the market,” says Diego Bianchi, Barrel Select general manager. “We are proud to support St. Jude and their mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases through research and treatment.”

The charity sweepstakes will be open to the public on the SBS website. A $100 donation will earn each contender one entry into the raffle for the grand prize. Donations must be submitted by Feb. 29, and the winner will be randomly drawn and notified the following week.

The winner will embark on a private barrel selection experience, where they will thieve, taste, and select their ideal barrel. The prize includes a $20,000 reward that can be used to purchase the personalized bottles from the selected barrel, along with a private lunch and behind-the-scenes tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery for themselves and up to seven guests. As an added bonus, the winner will get to keep the empty barrel — a great excuse to make your bar cart the focal point of your living room.