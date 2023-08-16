The Sazerac Company’s single barrel program is getting an upgrade. On Wednesday, the brand launched Sazerac Barrel Select as an enhanced version of its Single Barrel Select initiative that debuted in 2014. The new SBS promises an increased supply, better brand selection, and more opportunities to acquire the highly sought-after barrels.

This improved system will offer members the chance to secure barrels of the Sazerac Company’s most renowned brands including Bowman Brothers, E.H. Taylor, and Stagg for the first time. Additional brands, such as Paul John Single Malt, Corazón Tequila, Caribou Crossing Canadian Whisky will be released in the future.

In addition to a better quality selection, Sazerac is now allocating a higher quantity of barrels to the SBS program. The company expects to increase the number of single barrels available for purchase every year. The number of barrels available this year reflects a 70 percent increase from 2021 — including a 100 percent increase on barrels of Buffalo Trace.

Previously, the barrels would be sold on a first come, first served basis, which was limiting to the company’s wide fan base. To amend this, the new SBS will offer four drawing events throughout the year, giving customers more opportunities to secure a barrel. Entries for the drawing are determined by membership points — with each point equal to one entry — which add to your likelihood of being drawn lottery-style for the chance to acquire the spirits. Sazerac is hoping the new points initiative will add more transparency to the program, according to a company press release.

Points are awarded for joining the new SBS system and for adding information to your online profile, which is where customers receive and track points. Additional opportunities to get points will be presented throughout the year to SBS members.

The next drawing events are scheduled for September and December 2023, so if you’re eager to get your hands on Sazerac’s hard-to-find spirits, now’s your chance to start accruing points.