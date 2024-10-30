Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s joint investment in U.K. culture is only growing. On Wednesday, the actors announced their acquisition of a majority stake in Wrexham Lager Beer Co., the oldest lager brewery in Great Britain.

Following their 2021 purchase of the Wales-based Wrexham Association Football Club, the duo premiered award-winning sports documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” on FX, which chronicles the pair’s revitalization of the club. Now, in a tongue-and-cheek YouTube video posted by the “Deadpool” star (a co-owner of Aviation Gin, which Diageo acquired in 2020 for approximately $610 million), the actors can be seen typing on telegraphs to announce the brewery acquisition.

“We’re now proud co-owners of Wrexham Lager, brewed since 1882, which is why we’re using 1882 technology,” the captions says. The acquisition was made by Red Dragon Ventures, a joint venture formed by The R.R. McReynolds Company and the Allyn family of Skaneateles, New York. The Roberts family, who have owned the brewery since 2011 following its initial closure in 2000, will reportedly maintain an active role in the business.

“As co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC we have learned a lot,” said the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star and Reynolds in a press release. “Wrexham Lager has a 140-year-old recipe and a storied history and we’re excited to help write its next chapter.”

Wrexham Lager Beer Co currently produces three beers: its flagship lager, Wrexham Lager Export, and a pilsner. Although Wrexham has historically been a mining town, the brewery acquisition represents a potential boom for the local economy. Though the beer was at one point distributed worldwide, it’s currently available in the U.K., Australia, Japan, and Scandinavia. Distribution in the U.S. and Canada is expected to begin in the coming months.

According to the release, Wrexham Lager Beer Co.’s CEO James Wright will continue to run business operations and oversee expansion in international markets.

“To have Rob and Ryan onboard as we embark on international expansion is huge for us”, Wright said in the release. “They have been doing wonders for the town of Wrexham and strongly share our passion for once again seeing Wrexham Lager enjoyed in all the far-flung corners of the globe.”