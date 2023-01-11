For some, viewing the Super Bowl commercials can be even more competitive than the big game itself. If this describes you, it’s likely that you already know that beer ads typically dominate commercial breaks during football games, the Super Bowl included. This year, though, there’s set to be at least one Cognac brand you’re likely to catch during an advertising break.

Cognac brand Rémy Martin will be featured in a minute-long commercial during Super Bowl LVII, according to a Jan. 11 press release.

While this is the first national Super Bowl campaign from Rémy Cointreau, the conglomerate has previously hosted game day advertising campaigns in select television markets. In 2022, The Botanist enjoyed a 30-second ad during the game in 17 markets, while Cointreau was featured in a 30-second commercial in 15 markets in 2021.

The Rémy Martin commercial planned for the 2023 Super Bowl is set to occupy a 60-second slot during the first quarter.

“This national campaign reinforces our continued investment in having our brands show up during one of the biggest sports moments of the year and is a major milestone in the growth of Rémy Martin. As a nearly 300-year-old brand, Rémy Martin is constantly evolving to celebrate collective success and a passionate commitment towards excellence,” chief executive officer Nicolas Beckers stated in the release.

When it comes to beverage alcohol commercial slots, this year’s game is set to look a bit different. In mid-June 2022, Anheuser-Busch dropped the exclusive advertising rights it held for over 30 years. While it isn’t clear if the Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance this February, viewers can definitely count on seeing ads from other booze brands during the event.

While beer and appetizers might have reigned supreme at Super Bowl parties past, there’s no time better time to enjoy a Cognac cocktail during the big game. Might we suggest a Sidecar or The Champs-Élysées?