While many of the Super Bowl’s commercials live in our heads rent-free — we can’t forget the sweet adventures of the Budweiser Clydesdales — the biggest night in football might look a bit different this year.

After decades-long advertiser Pepsi announced its withdrawal from sponsoring the iconic half-time show earlier this year, Anheuser-Busch announced it will also be withdrawing from a longstanding exclusive campaign as well. The exclusive deal between the brewing company and the NFL has a long, and sometimes complicated, history.

The brewing company will no longer hold exclusive advertising rights to the Super Bowl with the National Football League, as AdWeek reports today. The brewery’s ad deal, which dates back to 1989, dissolved due to evolving marketing tactics and seasonal changes in beer consumption, as vice president of consumer connections Spencer Gordon told AdWeek.

The company anticipates higher consumption of Anheuser-Busch beverages during the summer months, which coincides with the NFL’s off-season. Gordon says AB is shifting its advertising dollars to reflect these patterns.

There are currently no intentions for another similar, exclusive advertising relationship with the NFL. However, the league has recently launched other adult beverage sponsorships.

Earlier this month, the NFL signed an advertising contract with E & J Gallo Wineries, announcing the Barefoot wines company as the official wine sponsor of the NFL. It has recently expanded to include Diageo as a spirit sponsor, as well.

While both Anheuser-Busch and Pepsi will no longer feature as exclusive sponsors to the football league, both will still be involved in advertising with the NFL, AdWeek writes.