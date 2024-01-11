When it comes to wine, people tend to have pretty strong opinions. Whether it be which region provides the best value for the money, which variety is the most complex, or which dish you should pair with a certain bottle, wine enthusiasts usually have something to say about it. Those same drinkers often take to the internet to voice their scalding takes. The latest instance of this is on a recent Reddit thread (of course) where controversial arguments like hating on the world’s most popular red grape and accusing people of fabricating tasting notes are making noise in the wine community.

While some of these opinions are undeniably outlandish, others are bringing drinkers together over shared beliefs. Here are 10 of the hottest takes from the r/wine subreddit.

The world’s most popular grape is actually a snooze.

Cabernet Sauvignon is the most popular red variety in the world. Does that mean it’s the best? Well, it’s complicated. Sure, there are many excellent examples of this fruit-forward, full-bodied variety, but since it’s taken off, just about every country in the world has tried their hand at making Cab. Now it’s often found as bulk, value wine in regions that might not suit it terroir-wise. So while we agree some Cabs out there can be a bit boring, we suggest checking out our list of the best Cabernet Sauvignons to find some true gems.

Bad days are the best days to drink good wine.

While most people are out there popping Champagne on holidays and birthdays, this Reddit user is saving the good stuff for after getting stuck in traffic or a less-than-pleasant trip to the dentist. We actually agree that sometimes, rolling out your best bottle on a big day isn’t always the best way to go. While celebrating a promotion or doing well on a test can easily overshadow your coveted bottle of Barolo, that wine is sure to be the star of your rainy Monday evening.

Those tasting notes of blackcurrant? They’re likely a lie.

Even though it’s a popular tasting note, there might be some issues with the accuracy of using the term black currant to describe your favorite Cabernet Sauvignon. Have you ever really eaten a black currant? And can you easily recall what it tastes like? Currants are rarely consumed in the U.S., so the answer is probably no. This Reddit user urges readers to really consider their tasting notes before defaulting to one from the tasting rubric.

Bordeaux isn’t the most important region in France. Or the second most…or even the third.

Bordeaux is one of the most historic wine regions in the world, and certainly one of the most revered winemaking areas in France. But this Reddit user takes their shot at taking Bordeaux down a peg by naming it the fifth-best region in the nation. Fifth! That said, we do love Burgundy, the Rhône Valley, Champagne, the Loire Valley, and Alsace — so maybe we can see where they’re coming from.

White wines are the superior style.

In recent history, red wines have been revered as the most prestigious by the world of wine, and are thus often more expensive than white wines. They’re also considered by many to be more age-worthy and complex, likely because of the high-tannin styles of Bordeaux and Barolo that need significant age to even be drinkable. But we say white wines are just as good as their red equivalents, and there are some incredible bottles out there that can rival their complexity and stability — and they can fetch a pretty penny, too.

There are some pét-nat posers out there.

This ancestral style of making wine has bubbled up in recent years and has attracted a loyal league of fans. While some might say these fizzy, fruity wines are a treat, one Reddit user seems to think that everyone embracing them is just putting up a front for the aesthetics.

One of the world’s most expensive wines is actually one of the best values.

Champagne, one of the most prestigious wine regions in the world, is known for its jaw-dropping price tags — but this Reddit user believes it to be one of the wine world’s best values. This depends on your definition of value, of course, but if you’re dropping $50 to $100 on a bottle and want to make sure it’s gratifying — Champagne is always a good bet.

Move-over varietal wines, blends are best.

Somms and enthusiasts alike often swoon over the complexities of singular expressions. Wines made with one variety, from one vintage, from one single vineyard are often heralded as the ultimate expression of terroir. On top of that, Champagne only produces vintage-dated wines in years that are considered the best of the best, granting them a loftier price tag than the typical non vintage Champagnes. That’s why this Reddit user’s take that non vintage Champagne and multi-varietal blends are the bottles to chase after is pretty controversial.

Wines from the Southern Rhône are too hot.

Certain appellations in the southern Rhône, like Châteauneuf-du-Pape, have long been revered for the bold, jammy flavors their wines boast. But as climate change spells hotter growing seasons for this region, these wines are climbing higher and higher in alcohol level. Now, some might find that these Grenache, Syrah, and Mouvèdre based wines are a little too overwhelming, especially for the high price tag.

Wine doesn’t need food pairings.

What would dining out be without wine to complement the meal? We frequently swoon over classic combos like pasta pomodoro with Chianti Classico or Muscadet and oysters and more out-of-the-box matchups like skin-contact wine and fatty tuna. But one Reddit user seems to think that the fuss around finding the perfect pairing isn’t worth the time or effort. While we agree trying to fit food and wine pairings into an inflexible, prescribed box is an outdated notion, we’re far from ready to ditch the entire concept.