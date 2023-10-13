Whether it’s trashing IPAs, longing for more saisons, or constantly claiming that the Europeans “do it better,” there are plenty of hills to die on in the beer world. And what better soapbox to spread both praise and slander on than social media?

There’s no denying that there’s a fine line between an opinion and a complaint, and Reddit is one place you’ll always find an abundance of both. Some takes end up being more contentious, while others end up bringing beer nerds together over a common gripe. Here are the takes making noise on the r/beer subreddit.

Nitro beers are just flat beers.

Guinness is one of the most popular beers on the planet. It’s also one of the only mass market beers infused with nitrogen, giving it its signature foamy head and plush, creamy mouthfeel. The “nitro beer” is most commonly found in the world of stouts and porters, but brewers have started experimenting with the technique for other styles like cream ales, English-style old ales, and even IPAs. The results? Generally pretty awesome, but some reddit users have taken to the forums to complain that the addition of nitrogen puts an undesirable shellac over an otherwise good beer. One account claims that nitrogen leaves a beer seeming flat, and someone else chimed in to say that nitrogen mutes a beer’s flavor and aroma.

Not enough breweries make 6-packs.

One vaguely threatening reddit comment bashes the new industry norm of packaging beers in four packs of 16-ounce cans, following it up with, “Give me 6 packs or else.” This user clearly just wants the best bang for his buck, but there are many reasons breweries stick to 4-packs. Plus, 4-packs are ultimately more environmentally friendly. On the other hand, there is something nice about not having to commit to a full 16 ounces of beer every time you crack a can.

There aren’t enough saisons.

Saisons are commonly a brewer’s favorite style of beer, but beer nerds have grown fond of the style as well. However, they’re less and less common these days, as most breweries make the bulk of their profits by releasing IPA after IPA. As much as folks like to complain about the saison drought, the numbers just don’t add up. On top of taking a long time to brew and generally commanding a higher price point, people aren’t buying them to the degree they claim to be. These days, saison releases are few and far between, and often exist solely as a brewer’s passion project. That being said, there’s a handful of breweries that make nothing but saisons, like Oregon’s Nebuleus Beer.

Beers that “taste like candy” are “ruining the industry.”

While saisons are practically considered high art in the beer community, fruited beers, pastry stouts, and kettle sours often get a bad rap. It’s not that there aren’t world-class examples of each, but they do often fall into the realm of beers that taste like candy, for lack of a better word. But to say that they’re “ruining the industry” is a bit of a stretch. For every one person who likes a brewery’s potato chip, Reese’s, or raspberry-flavored stout, there’s 20 people who think they’re gross and never stray too far from their beloved IPAs.

Quality beer isn’t affordable any more.

When it comes to brewing, quality is mighty subjective. Sierra Nevada and Guinness are both beloved and even top some beer connoisseur’s lists of favorites, but there are plenty of people who turn their noses up at the stuff and in favor of splurging on $22 4-packs of Other Half Brewing’s hazies. Sure, Other Half may be using pricy ingredients and making smaller batches of beer, but that doesn’t mean that less expensive brews are low-quality.