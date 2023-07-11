While the rules of being a good bar patron are largely unwritten, they’re easy enough to understand: tip well, and don’t be a jerk. That said, there are some bar sins that particularly wear on bartenders’ nerves.

Barkeeps of Reddit are now airing their pet peeves on a recent thread, detailing the worst service transgressions they’ve witnessed — and they all sound pretty pissed. Whether you’re new to nightlife or building your status as a respected regular, consider this your official guide to not pissing off your local bartender.

1. Asking bartenders to do anything but tend the bar

Redditors advise guests to not ask for anything outside of bartenders’ typical scope, especially during a rush. Several users say they feel especially frustrated when customers bypass their table’s server to request silverware or adjust orders at the bar:

2. Dirtying up their set-up

When returning glasses to the bar, patrons often place dirty containers too close to other guests’ fresh cocktails, or even worse, touch the prepped garnishes on the bar. For all bargoers’ sake, please keep your hands — and germs — to yourself:

3. Taking up limited bar space

There typically isn’t significant space behind the bar, so it’s vital to stay out of bartenders’ personal real estate. When patrons move stools to inconvenient areas or lean over the well, they risk slowing down service:

4. Overwhelming your bartender with questions

Unnecessary questions about drink tickets were also flagged by posters as annoying. If a drink your bartender is making that doesn’t match the menu description of the one you ordered, it likely isn’t yours. Also, save silly questions for after the rush, please and thank you:

5. Arguing about the check

Things can get awkward when the final bill arrives, but Reddit’s bartenders say to save any squabbles over who’s grabbing the tab for somewhere and sometime else:

So, if you’re familiar with basic restaurant etiquette, it shouldn’t be too difficult to keep your local bartender happy — as long as you remember to tip well, too.