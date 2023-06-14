Kentucky distillery Old Forester is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its return to Whiskey Row with a series of surprise bourbon releases. During the rest of June, the brand will drop bottles of rare bourbons at random, according to a press release.

Collectors will be able to snag exceptionally rare bottles like President’s Choice, the 177 Series, and Birthday Bourbon.

Though the brand was founded in 1870, June 14 — also known as National Bourbon Day — marks five years since Old Forester moved into its current location on Main Street. Over the past half-decade in Louisville, the brand has doubled its national business and solidified an almost cult-like following.

“Old Forester is 153 years old, but we are always innovating and looking to the future,” master taster Melissa Rift says in the release. “Old Forester never gets old.”

This month, Old Forester also donated $12,000 to the Center for Women and Families, a non-profit that assists women and families affected by domestic violence situations. Proceeds from the Old Forester Sleepeasy campaign, which allowed guests to stay overnight on Whiskey Row, were given to the organization.

Best of luck in securing one of these collector-favorite bottles.