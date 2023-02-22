Guests at the newly-launched Old Forester Sleepeasy can stay mere steps away from Louisville’s famed Whiskey Row. While this might sound like every bourbon lover’s dream, there’s just one catch.

On Monday, Old Forester announced the opening of its ‘Sleepeasy,’, a bookable stay in the heart of Louisville, according to a Feb. 22 emailed press release. The one-bedroom apartment, nearby to the downtown Old Forester Distillery, is Prohibition-themed and builds on the brand’s over 150-year-long history.

The apartment, however, will only be open to visitors during the month of March, per the brand. Reservations are open between March 1 and April 2, 2023; the stay is listed on Vrbo for $500 a night.

Every stay at the Sleepeasy includes a package of whiskey-themed experiences. Visitors can meet with Old Forester master distiller Melissa Rift during their trip and tour the distillery. An Old Forester tasting and cocktail class are included. Guests also have the opportunity to purchase limited edition bottlings from the brand, including expressions from the 117 Series, President’s Choice, and Birthday Bourbon collections.

The luxe lodging also includes an in-unit washer and dryer, a private bathroom, and a full kitchen. Historic knickknacks and bourbon memorabilia decorate the generously-sized space, which includes rustic exposed brick walls and a neon brand sign.

All Sleepeasy proceeds will benefit the Louisville Center for Women and Families, a nonprofit that provides women and families with safe housing and support in domestic violence situations.

It might be too late to book your own bourbon getaway, though; as of Feb. 22, all nights are sold out.