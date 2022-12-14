The latest release from whiskey veteran Old Forester might just be the brand’s most intriguing offer yet.

Old Forester released its Extra Extra Old installment of the 117 Series — a sweet and spicy double-barreled bourbon, according to a Dec. 13 press release. Created from Old Forester 1910, this whiskey brims with aromas of roasted coffee, maple syrup, dark chocolate, and caramel. On the palate, there’s notes of mocha and dark cherry. The finish offers smooth notes of creamy chocolate, according to the brand’s tasting notes.

The name “Old Forester 1910” references a distillery fire occurring in October of that year — during the clean-up process, a batch of bottle-ready whiskey was transferred to undamaged barrels while removing it from the charred distillery, rather than immediately bottling. The extra time in secondary barrels resulted in a new expression (Old Fine Whisky) with a distinct taste from the brand’s typical format.

After initial aging, this new release of Extra Extra Old whiskey was left to age in charred barrels for an exceptionally long 24 months, adding additional depth to the classic bourbon. Master taster Melissa Rift assisted in celebrating the release at Old Forester’s Kentucky distillery on Tuesday.

“This expression was born from a creative and innovative experiment while staying true to the classic taste which sets Old Forester apart,” Rift states in the release. “Although I only joined Old Forester last month, this was one of the first new limited expressions I was honored to taste — and the extra long double barreling leads to an explosion of flavors.”

Limited quantities of the extra old bourbon are available at the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville, Ky., select Kentucky retailers, and online. Visitors participating in paid tours at the distillery between Dec. 13–23 will have the opportunity to purchase a bottle.