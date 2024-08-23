The U.S. is notorious for its outdated, Prohibition-era alcohol regulation laws that can make it exceedingly difficult for craft producers to distribute their products. But this week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a landmark bill that will help expand market access for the state’s craft breweries and distilleries. The Governor’s office announced on Monday that the legislation will allow New York’s craft manufacturers of spirits, cider, and mead to ship directly to consumers.

Temporary direct-to-consumer (DTC) laws were put into place during the Covid-19 lockdown, and the success of this program proved that it can be done safely and responsibly. This week’s new law makes the temporary action permanent, in a step towards helping New York’s growing craft beverage industry to boom.

“New York’s craft manufacturers create distinctive, world-class products that deserve a broader audience,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “This legislation levels the playing field, allowing these small producers to reach new markets and foster economic growth across the state. With this new law, we are ensuring that New York remains a national leader in craft beverages, continuing to support our local businesses, tourism, and agriculture.”

New York is home to the most craft cideries in the U.S. and is second in the country for number of distilleries. The state’s small producers have struggled to access wholesale distribution channels, and the new bill will open up a key new outlet for companies to grow their brands. Now cider and spirits producers will have the privilege to ship products DTC, as winemakers have been permitted to do since 2005, giving a wider audience to the Empire state.

“Direct-to-consumer shipping is a lifeline for New York’s craft cideries and distilleries, and this new business opportunity means more customers, more sales, and a better chance for these small businesses to not only stay in the game but succeed,” state Senator Michelle Hinchey stated in the release.

The new law will go into effect in 90 days so consumers will be able to buy and enjoy New York products just ahead of the holiday season.