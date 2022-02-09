New Claw just dropped.

White Claw announced on Feb. 9 that a much-anticipated new flavor, Passion Fruit, is being introduced into Variety Pack #2.

“The newest White Claw® Hard Seltzer flavor delivers a clean, balanced, and refreshing taste of sweetness and right amount of tartness that’s found in the popular tropical fruit,” the press release states. Like other White Claw flavors, the Passion Fruit edition is gluten-free, 100 calories and 5 percent ABV.

Passion Fruit will hit shelves across the country in mid-February, replacing the mango flavor in Variety Pack #2, alongside the brand’s beloved watermelon, lemon and tangerine offerings. But according to some Twitter users — and since verified by White Claw itself — the new flavor has already been spotted in some Publix locations.

Are you trying to steal our thunder Jessica? — White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) February 4, 2022

To find the new flavor near you, you can find it via White Claw’s product locator.