Natural Light Debuts Three Lemonade-Flavored Vodkas

Since its launch in 1977, Natural Light has earned a place as a staple at any party, barbecue, or tailgate. But changing times and trends call for innovation of flavor…and spirit.

Starting Monday, the Anheuser-Busch-owned brand is debuting three lemonade-flavored vodkas. This new line of spirits is an answer to the “evolving flavor preferences of fans,” according to an email press release from Natural Light.

to be clear we're not joking. vodka — Natural Light (@naturallight) August 30, 2021

“Flavored vodka is one of the fastest-growing segments in spirits, and we knew Natty was the brand to show up to the party with a great tasting offering to set us apart,” Daniel Blake, vice president of Budweiser and value brands at Anheuser Busch stated in the release.

Natural Light has proved that it’s willing to expand beyond beer, branching out into the hard seltzer sphere in 2019. A recent launch of boozy popsicles this past spring followed suit.

Natural Light’s first-ever spirit extension comes in three flavors: Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Black Cherry Lemonade. Each arrives in 50- and 750-milliliter bottles, at 30 percent ABV.

Still unsure on whether to take the plunge? Natural Light is offering a rebate on any purchase if you don’t like it. “We’re such believers in the taste of Natty Vodka,” Blake said in the release, “we’ll guarantee you’ll love it or you get money back!”