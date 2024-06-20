Blends, single malts, peat, sherry casks — there’s a lot of variety to be explored in the Scotch whisky category, and there are countless distilleries competing in the space. But inevitably, a handful of brands have managed to maintain the most success worldwide.

The Spirits Business recently announced the past year’s top-performing Scotch brands in its annual “Brand Champions” report. After an increase in 2022, Scotch industry sales dipped this past year, with a handful of brands taking double-digit blows in percentage of cases sold. However, it’s not all doom and gloom: According to data from the Scotch Whisky Association, figures are up 14 percent by value and 3 percent by volume overall compared to 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers. And even though blended Scotch sales took a 16-percent dip last year, single malts saw a 2-percent bump.

In terms of this past year’s top performers, industry frontrunner and Diageo-owned Johnnie Walker continues to steamroll the competition with more than double the sales of second place-holder Ballantine’s.

Check out the world’s most popular Scotch brands in the list below.

The 20 Most Popular Scotch Whisky Brands in the World:

(sales by nine-liter cases)