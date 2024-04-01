Juicy, tannic, and bold, Cabernet Sauvignon is beloved worldwide. In fact, it’s the world’s most popular wine grape, and its vines are grown on some 840,000 acres of vineyard around the globe — accounting for roughly 5 percent of the world’s wine-growing acreage. Here in the U.S., the grape takes up roughly 9 percent of all vineyard space, a large portion of which is located within the Napa Valley AVA. And according to Napa Valley Vintners, Cabernet Sauvignon accounts for 55 percent of the region’s total crop value.

Since there’s so much high-quality Cab Sauv on the market, Wine-Searcher compiled a list of the world’s most popular bottles based on search frequency data. Given the grape’s immense importance in Napa Valley, it should come as no surprise that almost every one of the world’s most popular Cabernet Sauvignons are produced in the region. This year, only one bottle in the top 10 hails from elsewhere.

Keep reading to discover the world’s most popular Cabernet Sauvignons on the Wine-Searcher platform:

Produced in the St. Helena sub-AVA of Napa Valley, Spottswoode Family Estate Grown has been identified as one of the top five wines in the region. Offering aromas of cedar, black currant, and tobacco, the wine is said to be full-bodied yet light with black cherry, mint, and cocoa on the palate. Average Score: 96, Average Price: $261

Dunn Vineyards Howell Mountain is one of the most highly rated Howell Mountain AVA wines on Wine-Searcher. The tannic, 14 percent ABV wine delivers ripe black fruit notes. It’s said to be powerful on the palate, and may need some time to open up. Average Score: 94, Average Price: $206

Hailing from South Australia, Penfolds Bin 407 is the sole non-Napa wine on this list. Not only is the oak-aged red one of the most sought-out Cabernet Sauvignons on the platform, but it’s also the third-most searched-for Australian wine. Expect notes of black cherry, blackberry tobacco leaf, dried herb, and a hint of coffee. Average Score: 91, Average Price: $78

As popular as it is pricey, Promontory Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the most expensive wines from the Napa Valley. The wine washes the palate with ripe black fruit flavors accompanied by aromas of sandalwood, white pepper, and herbs. Average Score: 96, Average Price: $966

Beaulieu Vineyard has been producing Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet since 1940. Since then, the wine — which is aged for 22 months in new French oak — has become one of the most collected American bottles, winning over Cab-drinkers with its fresh, ripe red fruit flavors and well-integrated oak spice. Average Score: 93, Average Price: $155

Produced in the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley, Shafer Vineyards Hillside Select is one of the three highest-rated wines from the sub-region. The wine is aged in new French oak barrels, which provide bold tannins that merge with blackberry, blueberry, and subtle mint notes. Average Score: 95, Average Price: $369

Distinct from the vineyard’s standard Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus Vineyards Special Selection is pulled from the best barrels from a single vintage. The wine is said to impart notes of red and black fruits, cornflower, and cardamom. Average Score: 93, Average Price: $239

In addition to being one of the top three most sought-after Cabernet Sauvignons on the site, Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon is also one of the most expensive Napa wines. Produced in the Rutherford sub-AVA, the wine is defined by rounded black fruits, espresso, and vanilla bean flavors. Average Score: 95, Average Price: $1,038

Love it or hate it, Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon isn’t going anywhere. Not only is the wine the second-most searched-for Cabernet in the world, but it’s also the second-most searched-for American wine on all of Wine-Searcher. Marked by notes of dark fruits, chocolate, and oak, the wine has been described as full-bodied and round. Average Score: 91, Average Price: $95

Claiming the title of the world’s most popular for Cabernet Sauvignon, Screaming Eagle is the most expensive Napa Cabernet in the world. The wine, which is also the third-most searched-for American bottle, is said to deliver notes of wet earth, dark chocolate, and blue fruits. Average Score: 97, Average Price: $4,120