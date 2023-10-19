California’s Napa Valley is beloved far and wide for its big, bold wines. Drawing in millions of visitors each year to sample wines from the region’s 400-plus producers, Napa has solidified itself as the largest and one of the most prolific wine destinations in the United States. And over the past four decades, Napa has only continued to grow in popularity among the American drinking public, leading to price hikes across the region as it becomes more synonymous with quality production. With the average price of a bottle of Napa County wine sitting pretty at $108 according to the Silicon Valley Bank Direct-to-Consumer Survey 2023, it’s clear that there are some pricey options out there sending that average skyward.

Now, a new report by Wine-Searcher has identified the world’s most expensive Napa wines according to their global average retail shelf excluding small, one-off productions. This year, there are seven wines in the top ten with an average price over $1,000, with the remaining three not far behind. The report also indicates that over the past year, the average retail price of Napa Valley Bordeaux blends rose by 17 percent, making them $34 more than they were this time last year. Cabernet Sauvignon on the other hand, the most popular varietal from the region, rose by 5.55 percent in dollar value.

Keep reading to discover the most expensive Napa Valley wines on the Wine-Searcher platform:

Promontory Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the most sought-after wines from Napa Valley, with its average price increasing steadily over the past two years. Fresh and juicy, one can expect to find notes of savory herbs, red fruits, and light vanilla from time spent maturing in oak barrels. Average Score: 96. Average Price: $952.

Buttery and intense, Kongsgaard The Judge Chardonnay is the most expensive Chardonnay from the Napa Valley. The wine delivers aromas of honeysuckle and green apple and a similar palette carrying notes of candied lemon peel and soft oak. Average Score: 96. Average Price: $978.

Hailing from Rutherford, Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon is the most highly-searched wine from the region as measured by Wine-Searcher. Marked by flavors of black cherries, espresso, and vanilla bean, this wine has been described as opulent, sexy, and polished. Average Score: 95. Average Price: $994.

The Absurd from Realm Cellars is made in a highly unconventional manner: rather than selecting similar fruits from the same plots to continually produce the wine, the winery makes The Absurd with one varietal or five originating from one or multiple plots of land that change with each production. For that reason, the red blend isn’t assigned one particular aroma or flavor profile. Average Score: 96. Average Price: $1338.

Harlan Estate’s Bordeaux Red Blend has continually ranked high among Napa wines for several years. The wine opens with a strong nose delivering black cherries, plums, baking spice, chocolate, and caramel. Its concentrated palate follows with notes of blackberry, bay leaf, and licorice. Average Score: 97. Average Price: $1485.

There has been growing demand for Ghost Horse Vineyard Fantome over the last year, with the price rising steadily along with it. This Cabernet Sauvignon is classified by flavors of blackberry, blueberry, cedar, and cassis with a nice, long finish. Average Score: N/A. Average Price: $2150.

Despite the fact that Ghost Horse Vineyard Apparition comes in at the fourth most expensive wine from Napa Valley, its price has actually been decreasing over the past year. The Cabernet Sauvignon delivers similar notes as the Fantome, with the additions of spice, leather, and oak. Average Score: N/A. Average Price: $3003.

Blooming with notes of white pepper, baking spices, plum, and cassis, Ghost Horse Vineyards Spectre is priced in the top 20 percent of red wines hailing from Napa Valley. Over the past three years, the Cabernet Sauvignon’s price has steadily increased. Average Score: N/A. Average Price: $4211.

Based on aggregated critics scores on Wine-Searcher, Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the top 10 Napa Valley wines. In terms of searches, the bottle is the fourth-most searched-for wine from the region, with many consumers eager to get their hands on the wine characterized by notes of blue fruit, wet earth, and a vibrant, long finish. Average Score: 97. Average Price: $4367.

As Napa Valley is most popular for its Cabernet Sauvignons, it may come as a shock that the most expensive bottle from the region is actually a Sauvignon Blanc. Delivering flavors of white peach, lemon, and pomelo, the wine has been described as juicy and vibrant and has solidified itself as the sixth-most searched for wine in the region. Average Score: 93. Average Price: $4594.