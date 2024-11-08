Everything feels (and is) more expensive these days, and wine certainly isn’t immune to that trend — especially as consumers increasingly opt for premium bottles over bulk juice. But even above what most of us would consider the highest end, there’s another echelon of luxury wines with shockingly high prices. These coveted, collectable bottles easily break the $5,000-mark and come from the top winemakers and regions in the world.

A new report by Wine-Searcher shared the 50 most expensive bottles of wine this year, revealing which producers and grapes are considered the most desirable right now. Digging into the list, it’s clear that — unsurprisingly — most of the world’s most expensive wines come from France’s historic Burgundy region. And within those wines, two producers, Domaine d’Auvenay and Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, dominate the rankings with bottles from across the region’s most prestigious vineyards. Within France, only one bottle from outside of Burgundy landed a spot on the list, a wine from Jean-Louis Chave from the Northern Rhône.

Beyond that, only six wines on the list come from outside of France, with three from Portugal, two from Germany, and one bottle from the U.S. (Hint, it’s from Napa.) The wines from Portugal and Germany are all sweet or fortified wines, proving that even though dessert wine might not feature in the habits of daily drinkers, the category still holds considerable weight in the world of collectors. Age is also a factor with these wines, as all of the Ports on the list are designated under the “Very Old Port” categorization. Most notable is the Quinta do Vallado “ABF” bottling from 1888.

Read on to discover the 50 most expensive wines of 2024, according to Wine-Searcher.

The 50 Most Expensive Wines in 2024

Position Wine Name Average Price Max Price
50 Leroy Les Vignerondes, Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, France $5,226 $22,992
49 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Auxey-Duresses Les Boutonniers, Côte de Beaune, France $5,428 $9,454
48 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Auxey-Duresses Les Clous, Côte de Beaune, France $5,530 $11,078
47 Quinta do Vallado ‘ABF’ 1888 Very Old Port, Portugal $5,588 $6,300
46 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Auxey-Duresses, Côte de Beaune, France $5,789 $9,060
45 Domaine Jean Yves Bizot Vosne-Romanee Les Paisseaux, Côte de Nuits, France $5,840 $8,654
44 Ghost Horse Vineyard ‘Premonition’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA $6,000 $7,987
43 Leroy Les Combottes, Gevrey-Chambertin Premier Cru, France $6,099 $14,265
42 Leroy Les Charmes, Chambolle-Musigny Premier Cru, France $6,126 $19,275
41 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Auxey-Duresses La Macabree, Côte de Beaune, France $6,177 $11,078
40 Leroy Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $6,432 $25,093
39 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole, Cote de Nuits, France $6,442 $89,231
38 Coche-Dury Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France $6,471 $13,161
37 Domaine Jean Yves Bizot Echezeaux Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $6,591 $14,428
36 Ramos Pinto Vinces Very Old Tawny Port, Portugal $6,721 $11,953
35 Leroy Latricieres-Chambertin Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $6,801 $23,084
34 Leroy Chambolle-Musigny Les Fremieres, Cote de Nuits, France $6,911 $25,110
33 Egon Muller Scharzhofberger Riesling Beerenauslese, Mosel, Germany $6,975 $9,990
32 Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $7,237 $44,300
31 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France $7,288 $24,859
30 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Meursault Les Narvaux, Cote de Beaune, France $7,478 $19,833
29 Leroy Aux Brulees, Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru, France $7,624 $11,935
28 W & J Graham’s ‘Ne Oublie’ Tawny Port, Portugal $7,824 $16,320
27 Leroy Corton-Renardes Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France $7,875 $20,073
26 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Les Folatieres, Puligny-Montrachet Premier Cru, France $8,181 $28,754
25 Leroy Clos de la Roche Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $8,212 $55,447
24 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Les Gouttes d’Or, Meursault Premier Cru, France $8,364 $17,371
23 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Puligny-Montrachet en La Richarde, Cote de Beaune, France $8,374 $15,030
22 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Meursault, Cote de Beaune, France $8,375 $12,061
21 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseigneres, Cote de Beaune, France $8,978 $13,605
20 Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Ermitage ‘Cuvee Cathelin’, Rhone, France $9,454 $18,264
19 Leroy Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $9,526 $25,091
18 Henri Jayer Echezeaux Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $9,757 $19,716
17 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Les Petits Monts, Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru, France $9,859 $14,631
16 Leroy Richebourg Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $10,581 $42,214
15 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Meursault Chaumes des Perrières, Côte de Beaune, France $11,099 $18,723
14 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France $11,249 $25,498
13 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Les Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $11,551 $27,742
12 Leroy Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France $11,751 $26,587
11 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Mazis-Chambertin Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $11,987 $26,981
10 Leroy Chambertin Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $13,100 $32,322
9 Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Echezeaux Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $14,325 $28,580
8 Egon Muller Scharzhofberger Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese, Mosel, Germany $16,576 $45,035
7 Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Musigny Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $17,404 $38,871
6 Domaine Leflaive Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France $18,231 $29,110
5 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France $19,078 $28,951
4 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Criots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France $23,025 $33,803
3 Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France $23,331 $68,839
2 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru, Côte de Nuits, France $24,235 $248,652
1 Leroy Musigny Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France $37,15 $226,743