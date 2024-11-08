Everything feels (and is) more expensive these days, and wine certainly isn’t immune to that trend — especially as consumers increasingly opt for premium bottles over bulk juice. But even above what most of us would consider the highest end, there’s another echelon of luxury wines with shockingly high prices. These coveted, collectable bottles easily break the $5,000-mark and come from the top winemakers and regions in the world.
A new report by Wine-Searcher shared the 50 most expensive bottles of wine this year, revealing which producers and grapes are considered the most desirable right now. Digging into the list, it’s clear that — unsurprisingly — most of the world’s most expensive wines come from France’s historic Burgundy region. And within those wines, two producers, Domaine d’Auvenay and Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, dominate the rankings with bottles from across the region’s most prestigious vineyards. Within France, only one bottle from outside of Burgundy landed a spot on the list, a wine from Jean-Louis Chave from the Northern Rhône.
Beyond that, only six wines on the list come from outside of France, with three from Portugal, two from Germany, and one bottle from the U.S. (Hint, it’s from Napa.) The wines from Portugal and Germany are all sweet or fortified wines, proving that even though dessert wine might not feature in the habits of daily drinkers, the category still holds considerable weight in the world of collectors. Age is also a factor with these wines, as all of the Ports on the list are designated under the “Very Old Port” categorization. Most notable is the Quinta do Vallado “ABF” bottling from 1888.
Read on to discover the 50 most expensive wines of 2024, according to Wine-Searcher.
The 50 Most Expensive Wines in 2024
|Position
|Wine Name
|Average Price
|Max Price
|50
|Leroy Les Vignerondes, Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, France
|$5,226
|$22,992
|49
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Auxey-Duresses Les Boutonniers, Côte de Beaune, France
|$5,428
|$9,454
|48
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Auxey-Duresses Les Clous, Côte de Beaune, France
|$5,530
|$11,078
|47
|Quinta do Vallado ‘ABF’ 1888 Very Old Port, Portugal
|$5,588
|$6,300
|46
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Auxey-Duresses, Côte de Beaune, France
|$5,789
|$9,060
|45
|Domaine Jean Yves Bizot Vosne-Romanee Les Paisseaux, Côte de Nuits, France
|$5,840
|$8,654
|44
|Ghost Horse Vineyard ‘Premonition’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA
|$6,000
|$7,987
|43
|Leroy Les Combottes, Gevrey-Chambertin Premier Cru, France
|$6,099
|$14,265
|42
|Leroy Les Charmes, Chambolle-Musigny Premier Cru, France
|$6,126
|$19,275
|41
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Auxey-Duresses La Macabree, Côte de Beaune, France
|$6,177
|$11,078
|40
|Leroy Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$6,432
|$25,093
|39
|Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole, Cote de Nuits, France
|$6,442
|$89,231
|38
|Coche-Dury Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France
|$6,471
|$13,161
|37
|Domaine Jean Yves Bizot Echezeaux Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$6,591
|$14,428
|36
|Ramos Pinto Vinces Very Old Tawny Port, Portugal
|$6,721
|$11,953
|35
|Leroy Latricieres-Chambertin Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$6,801
|$23,084
|34
|Leroy Chambolle-Musigny Les Fremieres, Cote de Nuits, France
|$6,911
|$25,110
|33
|Egon Muller Scharzhofberger Riesling Beerenauslese, Mosel, Germany
|$6,975
|$9,990
|32
|Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$7,237
|$44,300
|31
|Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France
|$7,288
|$24,859
|30
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Meursault Les Narvaux, Cote de Beaune, France
|$7,478
|$19,833
|29
|Leroy Aux Brulees, Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru, France
|$7,624
|$11,935
|28
|W & J Graham’s ‘Ne Oublie’ Tawny Port, Portugal
|$7,824
|$16,320
|27
|Leroy Corton-Renardes Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France
|$7,875
|$20,073
|26
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Les Folatieres, Puligny-Montrachet Premier Cru, France
|$8,181
|$28,754
|25
|Leroy Clos de la Roche Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$8,212
|$55,447
|24
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Les Gouttes d’Or, Meursault Premier Cru, France
|$8,364
|$17,371
|23
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Puligny-Montrachet en La Richarde, Cote de Beaune, France
|$8,374
|$15,030
|22
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Meursault, Cote de Beaune, France
|$8,375
|$12,061
|21
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseigneres, Cote de Beaune, France
|$8,978
|$13,605
|20
|Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Ermitage ‘Cuvee Cathelin’, Rhone, France
|$9,454
|$18,264
|19
|Leroy Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$9,526
|$25,091
|18
|Henri Jayer Echezeaux Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$9,757
|$19,716
|17
|Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Les Petits Monts, Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru, France
|$9,859
|$14,631
|16
|Leroy Richebourg Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$10,581
|$42,214
|15
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Meursault Chaumes des Perrières, Côte de Beaune, France
|$11,099
|$18,723
|14
|Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France
|$11,249
|$25,498
|13
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Les Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$11,551
|$27,742
|12
|Leroy Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France
|$11,751
|$26,587
|11
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Mazis-Chambertin Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$11,987
|$26,981
|10
|Leroy Chambertin Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$13,100
|$32,322
|9
|Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Echezeaux Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$14,325
|$28,580
|8
|Egon Muller Scharzhofberger Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese, Mosel, Germany
|$16,576
|$45,035
|7
|Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Musigny Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$17,404
|$38,871
|6
|Domaine Leflaive Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France
|$18,231
|$29,110
|5
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France
|$19,078
|$28,951
|4
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Criots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France
|$23,025
|$33,803
|3
|Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru, Cote de Beaune, France
|$23,331
|$68,839
|2
|Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru, Côte de Nuits, France
|$24,235
|$248,652
|1
|Leroy Musigny Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France
|$37,15
|$226,743