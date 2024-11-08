Everything feels (and is) more expensive these days, and wine certainly isn’t immune to that trend — especially as consumers increasingly opt for premium bottles over bulk juice. But even above what most of us would consider the highest end, there’s another echelon of luxury wines with shockingly high prices. These coveted, collectable bottles easily break the $5,000-mark and come from the top winemakers and regions in the world.

A new report by Wine-Searcher shared the 50 most expensive bottles of wine this year, revealing which producers and grapes are considered the most desirable right now. Digging into the list, it’s clear that — unsurprisingly — most of the world’s most expensive wines come from France’s historic Burgundy region. And within those wines, two producers, Domaine d’Auvenay and Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, dominate the rankings with bottles from across the region’s most prestigious vineyards. Within France, only one bottle from outside of Burgundy landed a spot on the list, a wine from Jean-Louis Chave from the Northern Rhône.

Beyond that, only six wines on the list come from outside of France, with three from Portugal, two from Germany, and one bottle from the U.S. (Hint, it’s from Napa.) The wines from Portugal and Germany are all sweet or fortified wines, proving that even though dessert wine might not feature in the habits of daily drinkers, the category still holds considerable weight in the world of collectors. Age is also a factor with these wines, as all of the Ports on the list are designated under the “Very Old Port” categorization. Most notable is the Quinta do Vallado “ABF” bottling from 1888.

Read on to discover the 50 most expensive wines of 2024, according to Wine-Searcher.

The 50 Most Expensive Wines in 2024