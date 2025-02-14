Despite recent sales dips, vodka still holds the throne as America’s best-selling spirits category by volume. Its neutral profile has made it a versatile component in everything from Espresso Martinis and Moscow Mules to two-ingredient dive bar highballs and popular shooters. Above all, it’s generally pretty inexpensive, with luxury brands like Grey Goose, Belvedere, and Chopin typically commanding prices below $50 for their standard 750-milliliter bottlings.

But that doesn’t mean ultra-premium expressions don’t exist. In fact, several vodka brands have rolled out bottlings that have fetched hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. And now, thanks to a new report from Wine-Searcher, we know the most expensive vodkas in the world.

Before diving into the list, we want to note that some expressions were omitted due to massive inconsistencies in prices between retailers that distort the actual asking price of a given vodka. Others were left out due to their extremely limited availability, as a few expressions on the list are only available at one or two retailers across the globe.

Keep reading to discover the most expensive vodkas in the world.

The Jewel of Russia produces premium Russian vodka with natural spring water and non-GMO Serbian rye. For this particular expression, the brand utilizes a five-step “slow-flow” filtration process, and every bottle is hand-painted by Russian artists. According to the brand, only 5,000 bottles make it to the U.S. market every year, likely contributing to its high price point. Average Price: $146.

In April 2024, France’s Grey Goose unveiled one of its most premium offerings to date: Altius. Produced with spring water from the French Alps and soft winter wheat from Picardie, the vodka is chilled and filtered at -24 degrees Celsius (-11.2 degrees Fahrenheit) to recreate the effects of high-altitude crystallization, thus yielding a super smooth spirit. Average Price: $147.

Bottle design clearly factored into the price of this vodka, which arrives in a glass Uzi, packaged in a metal briefcase alongside three shot glasses. As for the name, it’s a reference to Israel’s Flotilla 13, a naval commando defense unit founded in 1949. There’s little information available on the distillation process behind this grain-based vodka, but some sources claim that Georgia’s AIKO Brands imports it from France. Average Price: $157.

Produced with glacier water and local grain, England’s Diva Vodka is triple-distilled and filtered seven times, but that’s not all that contributes to its hefty price tag. Within every bottle, there’s a wand hand-filled with Swarovski crystals. Currently, Diva offers its vodka with three different crystal colors to choose from: blue, green, and pink. While some publications have reported that the vodka was initially priced at a jaw-dropping $1 million, Wine-Searcher claims that several retailers are selling it for a far more modest price. Average Price: $166.

Launched in 2023, this four-times-distilled vodka from Belvedere is produced with a single harvest of organic rye sourced from a field in northeast Poland. Reportedly inspired by the traditional vodka-making process that the brand established in 1910, the liquid rests for exactly 10 months before bottling. This particular expression arrives in an angular, tall white tower with built-in lights, making it a certified bottle service-ready vodka. Average Price: $167.

Few foods say “luxury” like caviar, but a vodka infused with the stuff takes its opulence to a whole new level. Born out of a collaboration between France’s Guillotine Vodka and caviar purveyor Petrossian, this grape-based vodka is distilled with 20 grams of Ossetra caviar per liter, imbuing the nose and palate with subtle salinity. Oddly enough, it’s not the only caviar-infused vodka out there, but it’s certainly the most expensive. Average Price: $261.

Although Kentucky’s Buffalo Trace Distillery is best known for its world-class whiskies, the company also has several vodka brands. From the mind of master distiller Harlen David Wheatley, HDW CLIX is an ultra-premium vodka crafted from soft red winter wheat, plump rye, yellow dent corn, and malted barley. The name CLIX, or “159” in Roman numerals, is a nod to the astounding 159 distillations required to produce this vodka, which is released annually in limited, 2,500 bottle runs. Each batch rests in stainless steel for a full year before bottling, and every unit comes housed in a crystal decanter designed by Mexico’s Nouvel Studio. Average Price: $301.

To honor its 10th anniversary in 2013, French luxury vodka brand Cîroc unleashed Cîroc Ten a.k.a. Cîroc X. True to its name, this vodka is ten times distilled and crafted from a blend of French grapes — including first harvest grapes from the 2013 vintage. The finished product arrives in a stunning blue-tinted, circular bottle. Given the limited nature of this release, bottles can command over $1,000 on the secondary market, but it’s still available in the $300 range at many retailers across the country. Average Price: $346.

A 30-year-old vodka? That’s right. When Polish luxury vodka brand Chopin was founded in 1993, the company set aside a portion of its very first distillation run to rest in neutral steel. Three decades later, the brand drew from that tank to produce 1,000 bottles of this unique potato vodka in celebration of its 30th anniversary, each of which arrives in a hand-cut crystal decanter from the Czech Republic. Average Price: $3,242.

Released in 2017, this limited-edition vodka was born out of a collaboration between Russia’s Beluga Noble Vodka and the historic French crystal house Lalique. Just 1,000 bespoke crystal decanters were hand-crafted at Lalique’s Alsace workshops before they were sent off to be filled at the Mariinsk Distillery in Siberia where Beluga vodka was made at the time. The liquid itself was distilled with deep Siberian well water and malted wheat, flavored with honey and vanilla, and bottled after resting for 100 days. Given the extremely limited nature of this release, it’s no surprise that it commands a sky-high price point, but $9,000 is still a hefty sum for a bottle of vodka. Average Price: $9,003.