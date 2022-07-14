Molson Coors will return to your screen during the February 2023 Super Bowl.

Since 1989, beer advertising spots with the National Football League (NFL) have been held exclusively by Anheuser-Busch. The beer giant withdrew from the exclusivity deal in June due to a changing advertising market and new corporate strategy.

The July 14 announcement marks the first time in more than three decades that Molson Coors will hold a Super Bowl ad space. Both the brand’s longstanding products and recent innovations — such as the Simply Spiked Lemonade — have led the corp to enjoy notable growth in the flavored alcohol market this year, capturing the no. 1 spot in dollar share gains.

“Since 1989, there’s only been one official beer advertiser during the Super Bowl, and honestly, that’s no fun,” states Molson Coors chief marketing officer Michelle St. Jacques in a press release. “After more than 30 years away, you can bet our brands are going to bring it this year. Game on.”

The company seems to be especially keeping its eye (and advertising dollars) on football fans, as a recent Coors Light commercial featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped earlier this week.

This isn’t the only recent change in the NFL’s alcohol advertising strategy; earlier this year, the league welcomed E. & J Gallo Wineries as its official wine sponsor and Diageo as its spirits sponsor.

While it’s not yet clear exactly how the evolving NFL partnerships will look this season, it appears that the nation’s largest football league is looking towards change in the beer advertising space.