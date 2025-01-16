Brothers Jake and Dick Leinenkugel attempted to buy back the original Leinenkugel’s brewery in Chippewa, Wis. from Molson Coors to save it from its impending closure. According to a statement released Wednesday, Molson Coors declined their offer to purchase the brewery on January 6. The Leinenkugels followed up two days later with a request to further pursue negotiations, however the Chicago-based brewing company has yet to respond.

“As of today, January 15, we have not received a response to our follow-up email,” the statement reads. “Despite this, we remain optimistic that Molson Coors’ leadership will reconsider our proposal and engage in meaningful discussions about safeguarding this important part of our heritage.”

In November 2024, Molson Coors announced its plans to close both the Chippewa Falls brewery and Lenenkugel’s Milwaukee-based 10th Street Brewery on January 17, 2025, and move all production to the brewing giant’s main facility in Milwaukee. According to a statement from Dick Leinenkugel at the time, “none of [his] family members were aware or counseled ahead of the decision.” The closure of the 157-year-old brewery will affect 56 employees. Molson Coors did not provide a reason for declining Leinenkugel’s offer.

Dick mentioned in an interview with Wisconsin news outlet WQOW that he “does not know what Molson Coors plans to do with the large brewery space.” He added that if the Leinenkugel family were to be successful in the buy back, they might have to establish a new brand. “We would like to explore the strategy of establishing a brand that we could sell to beer lovers,” he said. “That may or may not be brewed under the Leinenkugel’s name.”

Molson Coors (formerly Miller Brewing Company), acquired the Leinenkugel’s brand and all of its assets in 1988, although Dick and Jake maintained active roles in the company for many years to follow. Molson Coors opened Leinenkugel’s 10th Street Brewery in 1995 to accommodate increasing demand. In 2003, the parent company opened a Leinenkugel’s gift shop, pilot brewery, and visitor center called the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls.

As Molson Coors promised in 2024, the Leinie Lodge will remain open, according to a statement from Molson Coors chief communications officer Adam Collins. “With its rich history and incredible lineup of beers, Leinenkugel’s has been an important part of our company for nearly 40 years and that’s not changing,” Collins said in the statement. “While the decision to move brewing to Milwaukee was a challenging one, we are committed to maintaining a strong presence in Chippewa Falls.”

