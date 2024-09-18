Miller fans, rejoice: Miller High Life Light is back after a three-year hiatus.

After posting a teaser on its Instagram page on Thursday, the brand announced the official resurrection of Miller High Life Light the following day. The news comes just a few months after the Molson Coors-owned brand brought back its iconic “Great Taste, Less Filling” ad campaign as well as the January rebrand of its low-calorie Miller64.

Miller High Life Light debuted in 1994, but fell out of favor through the following decades amidst the rise of Miller Lite and Miller High Life. Molson Coors pulled the line from its portfolio in the summer of 2021. According to news outlet Milwaukee Business Journal, sales of premium light beers like Miller Lite have taken a dip as of late, but the “below-premium category,” which includes Miller High Life Light, has been booming. This suggests inflation and rising prices across the beer industry could be pushing customers to opt for more budget-friendly brews.

“I think it’s a smart move for Molson Coors… because [the below-premium] category is enjoying a lot of growth at the expense of premium light beers simply because of price,” alcoholic beverage industry consultant Bump Williams told Milwaukee Business Journal. “Miller High Life Light won’t cannibalize Miller Lite sales. Instead, it will keep consumers in the Miller family who might be looking to save $2 by picking up a six-pack of Busch Light instead of Miller Lite.”

Miller High Life Light packs 107 calories per 12-ounce can, 34 calories less than standard-issue Miller High Life and 11 calories more than Miller Lite. It also contains less booze than both Miller Lite and Miller High Life, sitting at a coy 4.1 percent ABV.

Miller High Life Light is currently only being distributed in the Great Lakes region. It’s sold in 12-ounce cans and bottles featuring the brand’s gold, beige, and dark blue packaging. Fans can use the brand’s online product locator to find a local retailer.