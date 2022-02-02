On Feb.1, Mast-Jägermeister announced that it had invested in Teremana— the tequila founded by pro-wrestler and movie star Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, which launched in March 2020. The investment was for an undisclosed amount, but many— including Johnson—are publicizing the enormity of this deal and the significance for the brand.

“We now enter a legacy partnership making this one of the biggest deals in spirits history,” tweeted Johnson. “THANK YOU ALL for Teremana’s record breaking sales and now we take our brand global.”

In its less than two-year run, Teremana has become one of the fastest growing spirits brands in the country, selling more than 640 thousand nine-liter cases in 2021 alone. Much of that success has to do with the accelerated growth of the tequila industry, and the positioning of spirits as the drink of choice for younger generations.

This investment from a large firm like Mast-Jägermeister ensures Teremana’s ability to expand into the global market, but also adds the popular brand into their portfolio— serving as its exclusive distributor. Mast-Jägermeister’s partnership will also be aiding in global sales, marketing, and logistics.

“Given the rapid success of Teremana under the leadership of its founders, drivers and inspirators, the time is right to take this unique brand and our partnership to the next level,” Michael Volke, global CEO of Mast-Jägermeister SE, said. “We are excited to continue our partnership…and to help bring the vision of a highest quality, responsibly sourced tequila for the people to an even larger audience and to key international markets.”

Teremana is advertised as a “super-premium small-batch tequila,” made at Destileria Teremana de Agave in the Jalisco highlands mountains. Currently, the line consists of blanco, reposado, and añejo tequilas.