Sometimes, we all just need three drinks on hand: one for hydration, one for energy, and one for fun. It turns out that LeBron James is no exception. At an NBA playoff game on Monday night, fans spotted three bottles of water, a coffee cup, and a bottle of high-end Napa Cab under James’ seat as he watched courtside.

Los Angeles Laker James returned to support his old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, at their home stadium for game 4 of the conference semifinals against the Celtics. Fans were elated to see the star courtside as the jumbotron played a highlight reel of his 11 seasons as a Cavalier.

But zooming in on James’ seat, wine enthusiasts might notice that next to his coffee cup was a signed bottle of Opus One — a coveted Napa Cab that retails for $455. Opus One was originally founded in 1978 by the renowned Baron Philippe de Rothschild of Château Mouton Rothschild in Bordeaux and Napa Valley vintner Robert Mondavi. A legendary wine for a legendary player.

This sighting is no surprise, as James is a known wine-lover with a deep collection of prestigious bottles. But we still have questions: Did he bring this bottle from home? Or was it gifted to him at the stadium? Who signed the bottle? All we can hope is that he wasn’t drinking that $500 bottle of wine from the plastic coffee cup. But even if he was, we’ll let it slide for LeBron James.