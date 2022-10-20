You might already enjoy mixing up spicy cocktails at home or ordering them at your favorite bar, but one brand is asking you to try sipping them straight from a can. A line of spicy, vodka-based canned cocktails created by sports journalist and social media personality Darren Rovell is dropping soon in select locations.

Vodka and real fruit juice combine in the canned drink, which is inspired by the founder’s love of spicy cocktails, according to Beverage Digest. Rovell told the publication that the idea behind the brand incubated some 10 months ago while he enjoyed a round of heat-packed drinks.

KickStand claims to be the world’s first canned cocktail “dedicated solely to creating perfectly balanced, totally crushable spiced cocktails.” Clean ingredients and a desirable range of spice levels are at the top of the brand’s priority list, according to KickStand’s website.

The spicy cocktails come in four variations: Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber, Charred Pineapple Poblano, Smashed Raspberry Serrano, and Torched Peach Chipotle. The flavors are ranked online based on heat level, ranging from the mild toast of jalapeño to fire-hot chipotle. The kick comes from artisanal spice, according to Beverage Digest.

Each 12-ounce can contains 105 calories, zero grams of sugar, and 3.3 grams carbohydrates. They sit at five percent ABV.

Initially, KickStand will be available in just two markets: Chicago and Nashville. The brand then plans to expand to retail locations in Tennessee, Ohio, Arizona, Arkansas, and Illinois. Pennsylvania residents can also purchase the drinks online.

As Spicy Margaritas have become a popular call at bars everywhere, it’s no surprise they’ve found their way into cans as well.