While we can sit and yearn for another warm weekend, there’s no denying that colder nights are approaching — and so are the seasonal spirits. On Wednesday, Jim Beam announced the release of its limited-edition Winter Reserve expression. After aging in toasted oak barrels for a full six years, the bourbon arrives just ahead of the 2024 holiday season.

The whiskey ups the aging ante compared to Jim Beam’s four-year-old Holiday Edition sour mash bourbon, which enjoyed a limited edition run in 2023. According to a press release, this year’s liquid serves up rich notes of vanilla and cinnamon with subtle undertones of clove on the palate ahead of a long, luxurious finish.

“At Jim Beam, we’re always looking for ways to innovate while staying true to our deeply rooted heritage,” Jim Beam’s seventh-generation master distiller Fred Noe said in the release. “With Winter Reserve, we wanted to create a special bourbon that embodies the warmth of the holidays and the bold flavors that pair well with cold weather.”

Winter Reserve clocks in at 43 percent ABV, making it slightly more assertive than the Kentucky brand’s flagship bourbon. According to the brand, the few extra proof points make it a versatile cocktail component that’s equally enjoyable as a neat pour or served on the rocks.

Jim Beam Winter Reserve is available now for a limited time at an SRP of $24.99. You can find it at select retailers, including ReserveBar, Total Wine, Binny’s, and the brand’s website.