White Claw just named a new brand ambassador for its newest vodka.

JB Smoove stars in the vodka lineup’s newest integrated marketing campaign, according to a launch email from a brand representative. The Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, and writer will promote the brand’s flavored vodka and spirits-based RTD offerings.

Smoove is known for his role in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as his writing and acting on Saturday Night Live. He also appeared in 2019’s “Spiderman: Far From Home,” and more recently, he starred in a series of commercials for betting platform Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

The brand is clearly leaning heavily into the actor’s distinctive name in their branding.

“As the creator of the World’s Smooovest Vodka, who better to partner with than one of the world’s smooovest man, JB Smoove, to promote our new White Claw Premium Vodka and Vodka + Soda,” vice president of marketing Kevin Brady says in the brand’s press materials. “JB Smoove embodies the smooove lifestyle in everything he does.”

Smoove himself shared the announcement in an April 25 Instagram video captioned, “It’s Instagram official. JB Smoove only drinks the world’s smooovest Vodka.”

White Claw introduced its triple-filtered vodka in March 2023, including an original expression and three flavored varieties. Riding the canned cocktail wave, the brand also debuted a new lineup of Vodka + Soda RTDs this spring with four fruit-forward, spirits-based seltzers.