White Claw’s newest launch is set to make waves in the spirits market.

The brand announced a lineup of vodka-based seltzers on Tuesday. White Claw Vodka + Soda is available in four flavors: pineapple, peach, wild cherry, and watermelon, according to an emailed press release

Each 12-ounce can contains 100 calories and arrives at 4.5 percent ABV, similar to White Claw’s classic hard seltzers. The brand describes the lineup as featuring a fruit-forward flavor and a “velvety finish.”

White Claw also debuted its highly-anticipated vodka on Tuesday, which is now available in markets across North America. The flavored and unflavored spirits are available in 1-liter, 750-milliliter, and 50-milliliter bottles.

The brand states it was waiting for the opportune moment to begin its foray into the spirits market, per the release:

“White Claw Premium Vodka takes advantage of a change in regulations that for years made vodka tasteless by law in America. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Board (TTB) required the spirit to be ‘without distinctive character, aroma, taste, or color,’ so American vodka was engineered to be the same, neutral at best,” the release states. “In 2020, regulators changed the rules to allow for distinction. After years of work creating a remarkable filtration technology, White Claw is ushering in a new era in American vodka.”

The three White Claw flavored vodkas reference the brand’s most popular flavors: mango, black cherry, and watermelon. Each release is bottled at 30 percent ABV and reportedly features subtle notes of citrus on the nose and palate.

“We believe that quality vodka shouldn’t be defined by what it lacks, and we seized the enormous opportunity to create a distinctive spirit,” Anthony von Mandl, founder and CEO of The Mark Anthony Group, states in the release. “We disrupted the industry, creating an entirely new taste in the hard seltzer category with White Claw by bringing new thinking, technology breakthroughs, and our unmatched iconic flavors to market.”

Time will tell if the new RTDs and bottled spirits will inspire a comparable following to White Claw’s wildly popular seltzers.