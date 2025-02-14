Jack Daniel’s is likely adding a toasted barrel expression to its Single Barrel Collection, according to a filing with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) that was approved on Tuesday.

Based on label images included in the filing, the new expression is expected to be a 7-year-old Tennessee whiskey aged in “heavily toasted heritage barrels” and bottled at 100 proof. One of the images also alludes to a bottling date of May 1, 2025, meaning that this whiskey could potentially hit shelves just in time for the start of summer, though that image and date may also just be a placeholder.

At this point, the Jack Daniel’s brand has made no official announcement of the release or when it might roll out to retailers.

However, whiskey fans are already rejoicing in anticipation of the potential expression. After X profile Bourbon News posted about the TTB label approval on Friday, a number of other accounts on the social media platform chimed in to share their excitement.

“Looks great! 100 proof bf toasted, I’m in,” wrote one commenter. “Finally getting in the toasted game,” wrote another.

If the release does come to fruition, it will mark the Tennessee whiskey brand’s first foray into toasted barrel aging and finishing. In 2014, Kentucky’s Michter’s pioneered the art with the release of Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon. Since then, many other distilleries have followed suit, perhaps the most notable being Elijah Craig. The brand debuted its toasted barrel bourbon in 2020, and has since made the expression a part of its permanent lineup. In 2024, Elijah Craig unleashed a toasted barrel rye as well, but as of now that remains an allocated release.

While all Tennessee whiskey must legally be aged in charred, new oak barrels, “toasting” fits under the char umbrella. The main difference between a toast and a char is the duration of time for which a barrel is exposed to flame. As the name suggests, toasting occurs at lower temperatures — and with less time in the fire — than charring. While both processes activate the sugar compounds in oak, toasting is said to unlock more vanilla, caramel, and marshmallow-forward flavors than charring.

Both Michter’s and Elijah Craig have used toasted barrels for finishing their whiskeys after primary aging in charred barrels is complete. Although exact details on aging and finishing have yet to be announced for the proposed Jack Daniel’s release, the label claims that the whiskey is “aged for at least seven years in heavily toasted heritage barrels,” hinting that the spirit could be aged solely in toasted barrels from start to finish. Regardless, we’ll certainly find out if and when Jack Daniel’s confirms the release.