On Monday, Issa Rae’s wine brand added a brand-new bubbly to its lineup: Viarae Prosecco Rosé. Viarae Prosecco — which was created by the award-winning actress, producer, writer, and entrepreneur in partnership with Gallo — launched in October 2023 with its flagship Prosecco.

“The success of Viarae Prosecco has been incredible, and I’m so proud of how it’s resonated with everyone,” Rae stated in a press release. “Now, I’m beyond excited to expand the Viarae line with the introduction of Viarae Prosecco Rosé. It’s the perfect next step, bringing even more vibrant, celebratory energy to the table. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this new addition.”

The sparkling rosé is a blend of 88 percent Glera and 12 percent Pinot Noir harvested in September 2023 from vineyards on the La Marca cooperative in Italy’s Veneto region. Bottled at 11 percent ABV, the blush pink wine is said to offer aromas of apple, citrus, and honeysuckle before strawberry, raspberry, peach, and a hint of sweetness take over on the palate.

According to the release, Rae is a longtime lover of Prosecco, and it’s her hope that the visibility and popularity of Viarae will continue to spotlight underrepresented winemakers in the industry.

“Viarae Prosecco has redefined the sparkling wine experience with its unique blend of tradition and innovation,” said Carmen Maria Navarro, senior director of marketing at Gallo, in the release. “The introduction of Viarae Prosecco Rosé is a testament to the brand’s and Issa Rae’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and diversity, offering a refreshing and sophisticated option that is sure to delight both new and seasoned wine consumers.”

Viarae Prosecco Rosé is available nationwide at select retailers and on-premise for a suggested retail price of $19.99.