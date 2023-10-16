Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor, producer, and writer Issa Rae has announced the launch of Viarae, a new Prosecco brand made in conjunction with E. & J. Gallo Winery.

Vintage-dated Viarae Prosecco DOC is made from 100 percent Glara grapes grown by the La Marca cooperative in Treviso, Italy. According to a Monday press release, Prosecco was a natural choice for the “Barbie” star’s first foray into the wine space: it’s both her personal drink of choice and was the signature beverage of her character on HBO’s “Insecure,” the acclaimed five-season series Rae co-created, starred in, and produced. Rae and E. & J. Gallo say that the wine is intended to celebrate good times with great friends, no matter the occasion.

“I am thrilled to share my love of Prosecco with everyone through Viarae. It’s carefully crafted, deliciously crisp, and the perfect beverage to deliberate La Dolce Vita,” Rae says in the release. Through Viarae Prosecco, Rae hopes to highlight representation for the vibrant community of Black women in the wine industry, a commitment that’s reflected through the sparkling wine’s gold and brown packaging.

“We are excited to partner with Issa Rae, who entrusted us with executing her vision of the perfect Prosecco — one that shares our desire to serve joy in everyday moments,” says Beth Orozco, vice president of marketing for E. & J. Gallo Winery. “Issa also shares our mission to demystify wine and make it more inclusive. Viarae will help us reach that goal.”

The Prosecco, which the brand says delivers a crisp, lively, and refreshingly refined take on the classic sparkling wine, will be released nationally through select retailers and on-premise establishments later this month.