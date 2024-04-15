We’ve all dreamed of running away to a remote mansion in wine country and spending our days sipping rosé among the vines…right? Well, this fantasy could become reality with these gorgeous estates— for the right price, of course. Several luxury properties, already equipped with rows of vineyards, just hit the market in California and beyond. Whether you want to design your own home or move into a turnkey wine estate, check out these just-listed, stunning wine country properties.

A $1.25 million home in Texas.

This 3,220 square-foot home in College Station, Texas, was custom built in 1993 in a farmhouse style on the nearby Brazos River. If a focal point of your vineyard-home fantasies included sipping wine on a porch, this might be the house for you: it features more than 1,2000 square feet of porches alone. The total property is 10.5 acres, three of which are vineyards originally planted in 1998. While there aren’t enough vines to start a full-fledged winery, those looking to start winemaking as a hobby or small-batch endeavor will feel perfectly at home on this land.

A $9.4 million Sonoma estate with Syrah vines.

Fans of Syrah, it’s time to book a viewing of this stunning estate in Sonoma wine country. This stylish, five-bedroom home boasts an outdoor pool, a bocce ball court, a barn, two guest cottages, and a two-acre Syrah vineyard. Its ideal location near the region’s esteemed wine estates makes it the perfect place to enjoy the surrounding wine country, while also dabbling in some at-home production.

A $10.5 million DIY property in California’s Central Coast.

If you’re looking for more of a project, this expansive 281-acre property on the San Luis Obispo coast is the ultimate opportunity. The land includes 74 acres of vineyards and 67 acres of lemon groves. It’s also just five miles from downtown San Luis Obispo, and a short golf cart ride away from the local country club, for any pool or golf course excursions. The ranch holds the entitlements for two custom homes and one accessory dwelling, making it a great canvas for those looking to design their own dream home.