While many people are still catching up on what NFTs are, others are starting to drink them.

Hennessy Cognac announced its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection on Monday, with a starting price of $225,000, in partnership with BlockBar, an NFT platform that collects one-of-a-kind digital assets from luxury liquor brands. The collection includes two Hennessy–8 NFTs numbered 1/250 and 250/250, representing the age of the distillery. Both will have physical and digital representations, including an intricate commemorative sculpture, an oak stave chest with a bejeweled key, special tasting glasses, a pipette and cork holder, and a commemorative plate, according to the company.

“Crafted using one eau-de-vie from eight generations of Hennessy Master Blenders, Hennessy–8 embodies 250 years of excellence,” Hennessy shared in a press release last week. “The Maison’s first NFT offering, valued at $225K, will allow one lucky individual the opportunity to own a remarkable piece of history, along with the option to engrave a personalized message on the carafes and visit to the Hennessy estate in Cognac.”

While this is the first time Hennessy has entered the NFT landscape, other beverage brands have already made splashes in this space including Budweiser and the Macallan, the latter of which sold a cask and NFT package for a record-breaking $2.3 million in October 2021.

The Hennessy–8 NFT will be released on BlockBar on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. EST. Those interested in learning more can join Hennessy and BlockBar on Instagram Live @thecarsonchan on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. HKT and Twitter Spaces @BlockBarNFT on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. EST.