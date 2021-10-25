A rare cask of The Macallan 1991 Scotch fetched $2.3 million at a recent auction, setting a new record for the world’s most expensive barrel of whisky. The cask was sold with an added NFT component through Metacask, which touts itself as the “world’s first NFT marketplace for whisky cask investments.”

Metacask commissioned artist Trevor Jones to create an “abstract representation” of a barrel for the NFT. Jones’ oil painting, which was not included as part of the deal, was titled “The Angel’s Share.”

Art and innovation aside, the physical cask contains around 600 bottles of The Macallan. Arriving at 51.1 percent ABV, the price for each bottle equates to around $3,880.

This isn’t the first time The Macallan has set auction records. In late 2019, a limited-edition 60-year-old release sold for nearly $2 million, beating a previous milestone set by the brand in 2018.

When you start to consider those bottles, the multi-million dollar cask actually seems like a bargain.