Basketball icon LeBron James has teamed up with Hennessy to launch Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James. Unveiled on Thursday, the limited-edition V.S. Cognac will be available in select markets globally and online at Hennessy.com starting September 30 for a suggested retail price of $53.99.

“As an admirer of Hennessy and its iconic brand, I’ve always appreciated its commitment to basketball and how it celebrates the sport’s influence on and off the court,” James said in a press release. “I was fortunate enough to visit the Maison in Cognac a while back, and seeing the care and craftsmanship that go into creating each bottle was pretty incredible. This collaboration represents a shared sense of dedication and discovery coming to life for everyone to enjoy.”

While the liquid is still the same V.S. consumers are familiar with, this release is housed in brand-new packaging adorned in designs symbolizing James’ successes on and off the court. The bottle and the gift box it’s encased in both feature a colorful portrait of the four-time NBA championship winner. The Hennessy Bras Armé — a logo embossed on every bottle from the brand — has also been redesigned to include an illustration of James’s trademarked crown.

“We are elated to officially welcome LeBron James to the Hennessy family after many years of mutual admiration and friendship,” said Antoine Varlet, senior vice president of Hennessy U.S., in the release. “LeBron is not just a basketball star, but someone who redefines boundaries in sport, style, culture, and beyond. This partnership is more than just a collaboration, it’s a statement about what’s possible when two cultural icons come together.”