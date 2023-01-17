It seems even superheroes need to moderate their alcohol consumption. Heineken is aiming to score big during the upcoming Super Bowl LVII, partnering with Marvel to co-promote its zero-ABV brew and the upcoming release of the third “Ant-Man” film.

Heineken 0.0 will be the first non-alcoholic beer to clinch Super Bowl airtime, according to a Jan. 17 article by Ad Age. Ahead of the Feb. 17 release of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the Super Bowl commercial will feature the popular Marvel superhero promoting moderate drinking.

This Heineken 0.0 commercial is set to air during the first half of the game in a 30-second ad slot. While advertising fees vary by network and market, a Super Bowl commercial slot of that length can cost up to $7 million dollars, according to Bloomberg.

The timeless Paul Rudd, who stars as Ant-Man in the Marvel film series, recently appeared in another Heineken 0.0 commercial for Dry January. In the 15-second video, Ant-Man (Rudd) tells his insect friend, “Don’t judge me, Anton,” before spinning the Heineken 0.0 label toward the camera and saying, “Alcohol-free!”

We can’t speak for Anton, but we’re certainly not judging.

If anything’s sure about this year’s Super Bowl, it is that there’ll be an array of alcohol brands represented during ad slots. Rémy Cointreau recently shared its plans for a 60-second Cognac commercial during the first half of the game, while Crown Royal also intends to appear on-screen.

Beer brands Molson Coors and Anheuser Busch In-Bev have also indicated interest in advertising during the big game. As AB In-Bev dropped its exclusivity ad rights last summer, viewers can expect to see more varied boozy commercials after kickoff.