On Wednesday, Heaven Hill Distillery announced the latest installment in its Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series: the Spring 2024 Edition.

“The Spring release showcases the premium quality and craftsmanship of Old Fitzgerald which has been cherished by fans, not just for decades, but for generations,” Heaven Hill Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll said in a press release. According to the brand, the new wheated bourbon — which was aged for 10 years — has a butterscotch-rich nose with undertones of toasted oak and dried roses along with a wave of honey and green tea on the palate. Its herbal finish is characterized by cardamom, nutmeg, and white pepper.

The Decanter Series consists of three types of annual expressions: Spring, Fall, and intermittent VVS offerings. This year’s Spring expression arrives just over a month after the brand unveiled its VVS Bottled-in-Bond 25th Anniversary Edition, which exceeded our high expectations. The newest bourbon is housed in a decanter-style bottle with the brand’s signature green label. Like all the Bottled-in-Bond releases, the expression is distilled by a single distillery in one season, aged for a minimum of four years, and bottled at 100 proof.

The limited-release Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Spring 2024 Edition will be available in the coming weeks on a nation-wide allocated basis for a SRP of $139.99.