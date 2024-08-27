Heaven Hill has announced its latest release: a 14-year-old Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey. In a Tuesday press release, the distillery revealed this 107-proof limited bottling in the 18th edition of its esteemed Parker’s Heritage Collection.

According to Heaven Hill, this ultra-premium expression was barreled in March 2009. The contents of those 128 malt whiskey barrels were then transferred to be finished in 56 heavy-toast, reconstructed Cognac barrels for about four months. The original malt whiskey barrels are from the fourth floor of the Bardstown distillery’s Rickhouse O and the sixth floor of Rickhouse Q, and the Cognac barrels were aged in Rickhouse H1 on the fifth floor. The mash bill for this edition is 65-percent malted barley and 35-percent corn. The distillery describes the non-chill filtered whiskey as rich and velvety with flavors of molasses, bittersweet chocolate, cloves, and nutmeg.

This year’s collection continues Heaven Hill’s ongoing partnership with master blender Alain Royer, who has worked on two previous Parker’s Heritage Collection releases. And like previous editions, a portion of the proceeds will support ALC research and patient care in honor of Parker Beam, the distillery’s late master distiller emeritus. Since 2013, Parker’s Heritage Collection has raised over $1.3 million for ALS charities.

“We are excited to continue to work with Alain Royer as we look for more ways to innovate with barrel finished products,” Heaven Hill vice president of American whiskey Susan Wahl said in the release. “In honoring Parker’s enduring legacy, Heaven Hill Distillery remains steadfast in our commitment to uphold the high standards he set. With this latest expression, we celebrate Parker’s influence on and dedication to innovating outside of Heaven Hill’s traditional Bourbon mash bills by crafting a Whiskey that embodies his spirit as we continue to support ALS research and patient care.”

This whiskey will be housed in the same 750-ml bottles as the previous 17 editions, but boasting a new garnet-colored label. The newest Parker’s Heritage Collection will be available nationally and internationally in limited quantities in retail locations starting in September at a suggested retail price of $169.99.