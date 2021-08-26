Harpoon and Dunkin’ Announce Three New Fall-Themed Beers.

America may run on Dunkin’, but we also love our beer. This is why Dunkin’ Donuts is releasing a jelly donut that’s made with Harpoon IPA in addition to a new line of beer.

For the fourth year in a row, Boston-based Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ Donuts are teaming up to deliver craft beer just in time for the fall. Three new flavors — Blueberry Matcha IPA, Maple Creme Blonde Ale, and Midnight American Porter — will arrive in stores this September along with returning favorite, Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale.

We’re back with a brand-new @dunkindonuts Dozen Mix for the fall, featuring our favorite Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale alongside three fresh mix-pack exclusives – hitting stores this September! Learn More: https://t.co/7akPmTJMzN pic.twitter.com/6VMMNn8BzM — Harpoon Brewery (@harpoonbrewery) August 25, 2021

“We have elevated our collaboration with Harpoon this fall with three new beers, all made with Dunkin’s iconic coffee, donuts, and matcha tea,” Brian Gilbert, Dunkin’s vice president of retail business development stated in a press release. “Beer, matcha, coffee, and donuts, we can’t think of a better combination.”

Along with new Dunkin’-themed beer, customers can find Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donuts at the Dunkin’ Walk-Thru located in Harpoon Brewery. Dunkin’s first-ever beer-based donut, the limited-edition treat is made with Harpoon IPA-infused jelly and topped with candied malt crumble.

“Our collaborations with Dunkin’ are highly anticipated by our fans each fall, so this year we wanted to help them crack a cold one open just a little earlier,” Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary stated in the press release.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen six packs will be available next month everywhere that Harpoon is sold, while the Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale can be found on draft at Buffalo Wild Wings in the Boston area. Why settle for a morning coffee when you can enjoy a coffee-inspired beer?