Someone’s after some liquid gold. $2.5 million of award-winning olive oil was recently stolen from Houston-based olive oil company CHO in a head-scratching heist.

Local news sources reported the crime this week, sharing that the thieves stole about 18 truckloads containing 290 pallets, each carrying 672 bottles of premium Terra Delyssa organic and extra virgin olive oil from a third-party warehouse. Though the bounty might sound bizarre to some, the prized products retail from about $10 to $75, making the luxury bottles a worthy target.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the crime, which, considering the scale, appears to have been an organized endeavor. The company that owns the warehouse recently went out of business, leaving the scene without any operational security cameras. Left with few resources, the investigation is using the bottles’ traceability features such as trackable lot numbers to locate the stolen bottles. One pallet was found at a local store, selling the products for suspiciously low prices.

“Knowing our product is being sold at half-price or one-fourth the price at some stores now is devastating,” CHO America CEO Wajih Rekik told Houston news source KHOU 11.

The company is asking store owners to report any offers made for Terra Delyssa olive oil at uncharacteristically low prices to help find a lead.