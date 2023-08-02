While this summer is still heating up, Blue Moon is already making plans for Dry January. On Wednesday, the Molson Coors-owned brewery announced their plans to release a non-alcoholic version of their flagship Belgian White later this year. While a launch date has not yet been released, the brand says the new offering will be available before the New Year, just in time for those partaking in Dry January to enjoy.

“Consumers know and trust Blue Moon, they enjoy consistent quality and a subtle citrus taste each time they reach for a Blue Moon Belgian White,” says Jamie Wideman, vice president of innovation for Molson Coors Beverage Company. “We are so proud to deliver that same unique experience in the non-alcoholic version.”

Blue Moon Non-Alcoholic Belgian White will be released in six-packs of 12-ounce cans with under .5 percent ABV. The beer will be brewed with the same Valencia orange peels as the alcoholic version, and will serve as the very first non-alcoholic wheat beer from any major brewer in the U.S. market.

Blue Moon is one of the 20 best-selling breweries in the United States, raking in a total of over 355 million dollars in sales in 2022 alone. This new innovation comes on the heels of the non-alcoholic segment’s explosive growth over the past few years. According to IWSR data, the no- and low-alcohol category surpassed $11 billion in sales last year, and the analytics firm predicts that the no- and low-alcohol beer market will contribute to over 70 percent of the overall category’s growth.

“Blue Moon changed the way we think about beer, and it’s doing it again, this time in the non-alc segment,” Wideman says.