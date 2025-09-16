It’s been over a decade since Elijah Craig debuted its coveted barrel proof bourbon, a collection of limited-edition whiskies that drops three times per year. But now, the historic Kentucky brand is shaking things up by adding a brand new bottle to the lineup.

On Tuesday, Elijah Craig announced the launch of its first-ever barrel proof straight rye whiskey. According to a press release, the inaugural batch is bottled at 108 proof and boasts an age statement of 12 years and three months.

The rye is said to open with aromas of gingerbread, baking spices, and sweet molasses. On the palate, drinkers can expect a rich notes of stewed fruits and cinnamon that segue into a spicy, warm finish.

“As whiskey fans know, barrel proof is kind of like that famous box of chocolates, in not knowing what you’re going to get until the barrel dumps,” Elijah Craig master distiller Conor O’Driscoll said in the release. “In this instance, we got a 108 proof treat that drinks bolder than its number would suggest.”

Just like it does with its Barrel Proof Bourbon, the brand will release a new batch of Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye in January, May, and September every year. The brand will continue using the letters “A,” “B,” and “C” as well as a series of three numbers — the first representing the month of release and the latter two indicating year — to timestamp each release. This first bottling is dubbed “Batch A925.”

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye Batch A925 will be available at retailers nationwide by late September for a suggested retail price of $74.99. Given the nature of barrel proof whiskey, no two batches will be the same, so Elijah Craig fans should act fast if they want to secure a bottle.