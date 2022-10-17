Fall wouldn’t be fall without football. At least, that’s what one soft drink company is asserting — and it’s offering fans the chance to win cans of its newest flavor to sip next game day.

Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is a non-alcoholic, fizzy beverage inspired by fall football matches, according to an Oct. 17 press release. Decadent flavors of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel accompany woody, oak-inspired notes in this nuanced soft drink.

Don’t expect to find Fansville Reserve at your local grocery store, though; it’s available only through an online sweepstakes. A scratch-off game will offer entrants the chance to win one can of the exclusive Dr Pepper flavor.

“Launched in time for consumers to enjoy while cheering on their favorite team this football season, Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is the perfect ready-to-tailgate treat that fans deserve,” the brand states in the release.

The sweepstakes is exclusively available to Pepper Perks members, a free rewards platform by the soda brand. Fansville Reserve cans will be randomly awarded through the scratch-off game on the Dr Pepper website, alongside other offers that can be redeemed with accumulated Pepper Perks points.

While this Dr Pepper offering doesn’t contain alcohol, several of the brand’s Pepsi Co. siblings have recently gone boozy. Hard MTN Dew launched earlier this year through a partnership with Boston Beer, while Lipton Hard Iced Tea is expected to hit shelves next year under FIFCO USA’s direction.

For those feeling lucky, the sweepstakes will be open through Nov. 17.