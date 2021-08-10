Mountain Dew is a staple soda at any corner store. Now the brand’s bold, citrusy flavors will be found in beer and soda coolers at those locations. Mountain Dew’s parent company, PepsiCo is partnering with Boston Beer Company on the launch of HARD MTN DEW.

The initial launch will see the malt-based beverage available in six and 12 packs of 24-ounce cans. Clocking in at 5 percent ABV, HARD MTN DEW flavors will include Black Cherry, Watermelon, and of course that original citrusy lemon flavor that made the drink so popular in the first place.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” Boston Beer CEO Dave Burwick in a press release. “MTN DEW, a one-of-a-kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

Under the agreement, Boston Beer will take care of manufacturing the product. Meanwhile, PepsiCo is launching a new entity to distribute, sell, and merchandise HARD MTN DEW.

“We jointly developed the flavor profile, because we both had expertise — they sure know how to make Mountain Dew,” Boston Beer founder Jim Kich said in the release. “But we sure know how to put alcohol in stuff.”

HARD MTN Dew is expected to launch in 2022 in locations yet to be determined by PepsiCo. If that’s too long of a wait, try a Mountain Dew Moscow Mule and get ready for more boozy energy bursts.