The coming year will bring yet another boozy take on a nostalgic favorite: Lipton Hard Iced Tea is currently under development by FIFCO USA and is anticipated to launch in early 2023.

Brewing company FIFCO USA announced the licensing agreement with PepsiCo on Monday. The launch of Lipton Hard Iced Tea will be a combined effort between PepsiCo’s Blue Cloud Distribution and FIFCO USA, according to an Oct. 3 emailed press release.

The upcoming malt beverages will be five percent ABV and available in four flavors: Lemon, Half and Half, Peach, and Strawberry. They’re set to hit select retail markets in the first half of 2023.

“Connecting America’s favorite tea brand with FIFCO’s expertise in this hot and growing segment allows us to leverage 130 years of brand history that consumers already know and love,” CEO Piotr Jurjewicz states in the release. “Our FIFCO USA product development team stayed true to Lipton’s high quality and great taste. And based on our consumer research, we expect a strong brand launch and a great response from consumers. We are excited to roll this out!”

FIFCO USA will develop, produce, and market the new Lipton offerings, while Blue Cloud Distribution will manage the sale and distribution in select national markets.

Blue Cloud Distribution is a subsidiary of PepsiCo but operates independently from the company’s non-alcoholic side. It also distributes HARD MTN DEW from the Boston Beer Company.