If you’re looking for some new bottles to pop after your 9 to 5, country music legend Dolly Parton is throwing her bejeweled hat into the ring with Dolly Wines.

After registering a trademark in the U.S. and U.K. under “Parton Family Cellars,” Parton has teamed up with Australia’s Accolade Wines to launch her own line of wines. Its first release, Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023, is set to hit shelves in July, according to a press release.

“We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the world,” Accolade Wines chief marketing officer Sandy Mayo said during a press conference at CMA Fest this morning. “Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly. Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it.”

The Chardonnay will retail for $14.99, and pre-sale orders will begin shipping on June 20th. For fans that want to be the first to get their hands on the product, the brand is offering an exclusive pre-sale opportunity through Vivino on DollyWines.com.

As for what else is to come from the Dolly Wines line, customers in the U.S. will have to sit tight. According to the brand, the line’s sparkling wine will hit store shelves across Australia in September, and a rosé and prosecco will debut in the U.K. in the fall.

Dolly Wines marks the third partnership of Parton’s in the food and beverage space this year. In January, the star linked up with Duncan Hines to launch her own line of cake mixes, and she released a collection of Dolly-themed party supplies in collaboration with Walmart.

What will Dolly cook up next?