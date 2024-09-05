Country music star Dierks Bentley is releasing a new bourbon with Kentucky’s Green River Distilling Co.

According to a Thursday press release, the spirit is crafted with a mash bill of 70 percent Kentucky-grown corn, 21 percent rye grain, and 9 percent malted and row barley. It’s then aged for four years in charred new oak barrels. According to the release, the finished product carries rich notes of vanilla and toffee with undercurrents of green apples, culminating in a decadent finish characterized by flavors of honey and tobacco.

The inspiration behind the bourbon’s name is two-fold: the four-year-old whiskey itself is bottled at 94 proof, and 1994 was the year Bentley moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

“A lot of years of thinking, researching and trying different whiskeys went into creating Row 94,” Bentley said in the release. “It’s been an evolution — from drinking basically any whiskey handed to me back in college, to it becoming something I enjoy tasting and sharing with friends.”

Kentucky’s Green River Distilling Co., the home of Row 94, is the 10th-oldest licensed distillery in the state, having been founded in 1885. It went dormant for decades before distilling operations recommenced in 2016.

“Dierks’ passion for whiskey and doing things the right way was evident from the first time we met him,” Bardstown Bourbon Company and Green River CEO Mark Erwin remarked in the release. “We are excited to be partnering with him and his team on this great brand and look forward to seeing what they can do with this great liquid.”

Row 94 is set to launch this month in select states including Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Colorado, and Arizona, with more states anticipated to join the roster in 2025. It will be available at $39.99 SRP nationwide at ROW94whiskey.com, though it’s currently available only for pre-order.